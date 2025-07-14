Tripura Girl Sneha Debnath’s Heartbreaking Suicide Note Drops Major Clues, Offers Breakthrough in Probe

A handwritten note of 19-year-old Tripura girl Sneha Debnath, whose body was found in the Yamuna River near Geeta Colony, reveals chilling details and drops major clues behind her death.

In the note, accessed by Republic, Sneha states that she took her own life due to a "burden" which was "getting unbearable" and held no one responsible for the decision.

The note, believed to have been written by her before her death, clearly stated that she was "conscious" of the choice to end her life and committed the act under nobody's "influence".

The handwritten letter hints that Sneha had planned the act well in advance. In her letter, she informed that she will jump from Delhi's Signature bridge and ruled out any "foul play".

"Hello. It was my decision, fully conscious under no influence. I chose to end my life by jumping from Signature Bridge, Delhi, early morning of 7th July. I felt like failure and a burden and it was getting unbearable to live like this hence I decided to end it," Sneha wrote in the letter.

"It was no one's fault but mine and only mine. There is no foul play this was all my decision," the note added.

She signed off the letter by writing her name below it. The note was found by Sneha's family from her room.

Police is investigating the details mentioned in the letter to find out the actual reason behind the death.

Who Is Sneha Debnath?

Sneha Debnath was a second-year B.Sc Mathematics student at Delhi University’s Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College. She went missing since July 7 and her body was recovered on July 13 beneath a flyover in Delhi's Geeta Colony.

Sneha hailed from Sabroom in Tripura and had come to Delhi to pursue her education. She was living in the Paryavaran Complex in South Delhi.

She was earlier living in the Army students hostel in Delhi but recently shifted with family as they came to Delhi for the treatment of her father, who is a retired Indian Army officer.

What Happened On July 7?

On the morning of July 7, Sneha reportedly told her mother she was going to drop her friend Pitunia at Sarai Rohilla Railway Station for an early morning train. At around 5:15 AM, she left her home in the Paryavaran Complex, South Delhi, in a cab.

By 8:45 AM, her phone was unreachable. Her family then reached out to Pitunia and found out that the two had never met that morning. When the cab driver was contacted, he confirmed dropping Sneha off at Signature Bridge in Wazirabad.