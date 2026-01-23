Tripura Violence: Security Put On Alert After Clashes Erupt In Kailashahar

Tripura: Kailashahar town in Tripura's Unakoti district witnessed unrest on Friday (January 23) afternoon as clashes broke out between two groups in the Katal Dighirpar area of ​​the town, police have said.

According to initial reports, the violence broke out over the sharing of government contractual works and commissions. Both groups allegedly belonged to the ruling party of the state. The situation soon escalated to the point of needing police intervention. Following the escalation, police fired shots and used batons in an attempt to bring the situation under control.

As the violence spiralled out of control, chaos ensued among residents. Kailashahar Mandal President Pritam Ghosh was attacked. The house of Youth Front District President Arup Dhar was vandalised by the people involved in the unrest. An unofficial office of the ruling party located near the Katal Dighi region was soon set ablaze.

Police personnel, including the District Superintendent of Police Sudhambika R, Sub-Divisional Officer Rahul A, and Kailashahar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Tapas Malakar, rushed to the scene promptly, along with both state and central forces. Heavy security deployment followed in the concerning regions. “After firing shots, we had to resort to a lathi charge to bring the situation under control. We have taken action following the incident. We will also take further action against anyone who would be found directly involved in the violence,” a police official said.

Further investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events that led to the unrest is underway, with the security forces remaining on high alert.

This is a developing story.