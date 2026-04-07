Tronglaobi Bomb Attack Case To Be Handed Over To NIA: Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday announced that the state Government has decided to hand over the case of the bomb attack at Tronglaobi, which claimed the lives of two children in the early hours of Tuesday, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Addressing a press conference at his official bungalow, the CM condemned the incident in the strongest terms. He said the act appears to be the handiwork of individuals or groups with vested interests in disturbing the prevailing peace in the State. He informed that the decision to hand over the case to NIA was taken after detailed discussions with the Home Minister and other MLAs, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

The Chief Minister said that the perpetrators are yet to be identified at this stage. He stated that a massive combing operation is underway. Combined security forces, including State Police, Assam Rifles and CRPF, have been deployed. Helicopters are also being used. He said the culprits will be caught at the earliest.

He further informed that a high-level security review meeting was held with the Army, Assam Rifles, State Police and CRPF. Instructions have been issued to intensify operations and take swift action.

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Appealing to the public, the Chief Minister urged people to remain calm and not give in to emotions. He asked citizens to cooperate with the ongoing operations and support efforts to restore normalcy.

Manipur Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh stated that such elements are peace disruptors who try to derail normalcy whenever the situation begins to improve. He said that during a high-level security meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, Yumnam Khemchand Singh instructed the security officers to launch a combing operation to capture the perpetrators of Tronglaobi blast dead or alive.

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He added that State commandos have been redeployed in hill areas after a long gap, using bulletproof vehicles to strengthen operations, as per the release.

He also said that 5 people sustained bullet injuries when protesters tried to storm a CRPF camp in Bishnupur district this morning. Of them, 2 people succumbed to their injuries. He also said that some other protesters also sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The Chief Minister and Home Minister also visited the injured family members at Raj Medicity Hospital in Imphal.

The Chief Minister also expressed sorrow over the recent death of a minor girl staying at the Akampat relief camp. He announced ex gratia and all possible assistance to the affected families. He expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families.