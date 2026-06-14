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  • Trouble Mounts For Mamata As Rebel TMC Camp Claims Its Tally Of MPs Has Jumped To 22

Trouble Mounts For Mamata As Rebel TMC Camp Claims Its Tally Of MPs Has Jumped To 22

Trouble has mounted for TMC chief Mamata Banerjee as the rebel camp is now claiming the support of two more MPs, taking the tally to 22 parliamentarians.

Nidhi Sinha
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Trouble Mounts For Mamata As Tally Of MPs With Rebel TMC Camp Jumps To 22
Trouble Mounts For Mamata As Tally Of MPs With Rebel TMC Camp Jumps To 22 | Image: ANI/FB

Kolkata: Trouble has mounted for TMC chief Mamata Banerjee as the rebel camp is now claiming the support of two more MPs, taking the tally to 22 parliamentarians.

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Published By:
 Nidhi Sinha
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