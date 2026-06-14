Trouble Mounts For Mamata As Rebel TMC Camp Claims Its Tally Of MPs Has Jumped To 22
Trouble has mounted for TMC chief Mamata Banerjee as the rebel camp is now claiming the support of two more MPs, taking the tally to 22 parliamentarians.
- India News
- 1 min read
Kolkata: Trouble has mounted for TMC chief Mamata Banerjee as the rebel camp is now claiming the support of two more MPs, taking the tally to 22 parliamentarians.
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