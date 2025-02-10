Trouble Mounts For Ranveer Allahbadia, Other Influencers as Guwahati Police Files FIR Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row

Guwahati: Trouble mounted for Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia as the Guwahati Police have registered an FIR against him and other social media influencers for allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions in a show titled India’s Got Latent.

The individuals named in the FIR include

Ashish Chanchlani

Jaspreet Singh

Apoorva Makhija

Ranveer Allahbadia

Samay Raina

Others associated with the show

"The case has been filed by the Guwahati Crime Branch under Cyber PS Case No. 03/2025. The accused have been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023—Sections 79, 95, 294, and 296—along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Additionally, the case also invokes Section 4/7 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and Section 4/6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986", said Assam CM Himanta in a post on X.