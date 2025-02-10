sb.scorecardresearch

Published 20:07 IST, February 10th 2025

Trouble Mounts For Ranveer Allahbadia, Other Influencers as Guwahati Police Files FIR Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row

Guwahati Police have registered an FIR against Ranveer Allahbadia & other social media influencers for allegedly promoting obscenity in 'India’s Got Latent'.

Guwahati: Trouble mounted for Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia as the Guwahati Police have registered an FIR against him and other social media influencers for allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions in a show titled India’s Got Latent.

The individuals named in the FIR include

Ashish Chanchlani
Jaspreet Singh
Apoorva Makhija
Ranveer Allahbadia
Samay Raina
Others associated with the show

"The case has been filed by the Guwahati Crime Branch under Cyber PS Case No. 03/2025. The accused have been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023—Sections 79, 95, 294, and 296—along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Additionally, the case also invokes Section 4/7 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and Section 4/6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986", said Assam CM Himanta in a post on X.

According to police officials, the content in question featured discussions deemed vulgar and obscene, which violated Indian laws governing public decency and media regulations. The authorities have stated that the investigation is currently underway and further legal actions will be taken based on the findings.

