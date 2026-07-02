TRS Chief K Kavitha Arrested in Telangana Along With Party Leaders For Staging Protest

K. Kavitha, a prominent leader of the Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) and former Member of the Legislative Council, was arrested by the Telangana Police on July 2, 2026. She was taken into custody along with hundreds of other activists while participating in a major land rights protest in Boduppal.

She was arrested in the outskirts of Hyderabad for protesting for the rights of workers involved in the Telangana statehood movement.

According to reports, she was staging a protest for the rights of Udyamakarulu and Revanth Reddy’s unfulfilled promises in Boduppal.

This marks her latest brush with the law. In March 2024, she was arrested by central agencies in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case and remained in custody until securing bail in August 2024.

