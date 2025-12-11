Truck Carrying Labourers Falls Into Gorge in Arunachal Pradesh, 18 Dead, 3 Missing

Truck accident in Arunachal Pradesh | Image: X

In an unfortunate tragedy, a truck carrying 21 labourers fell into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday (December 11th, 2025). According to initial reports, 18 out of the 21 are dead and 3 are missing. The accident happened around 330 kms away from Dibrugarh. The authorities have already been alerted and investigation is underway to figure out more details. The accident occured near Hayuliang–Chaglagam Road in Arunachal’s Anjaw district. Early investigation suggests that the vehicle lost control while navigating a steep and tricky bend.