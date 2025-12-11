Updated 11 December 2025 at 20:52 IST
Truck Carrying Labourers Falls Into Gorge in Arunachal Pradesh, 18 Dead, 3 Missing
Tragic accident in Arunachal Pradesh: A truck carrying 21 laborers plunged into a gorge on Thursday, leaving 18 dead and 3 missing.
In an unfortunate tragedy, a truck carrying 21 labourers fell into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday (December 11th, 2025). According to initial reports, 18 out of the 21 are dead and 3 are missing. The accident happened around 330 kms away from Dibrugarh. The authorities have already been alerted and investigation is underway to figure out more details. The accident occured near Hayuliang–Chaglagam Road in Arunachal’s Anjaw district. Early investigation suggests that the vehicle lost control while navigating a steep and tricky bend.
NDRF Team to Reach the Accident Site Soon
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been dispatched from the nearby city of Dibrugarh and is likely to reach the accident site soon.
