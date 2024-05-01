Advertisement

Viral News: Indian truck drivers are known for their witty sense of humour and slogans tucked back on their vehicles, which often grab the attention of onlookers.

One such witty slogan is going viral on social media which says, ‘Tumhare Agar Vaade Sache Hote to Aaj Humare do Bache Hote’, which means (If your promises were true, we would have had two children today).

The viral post shared on Instagram shares the screen shot of a slogan written on the back of a truck. The post shared on instagram 2 days ago is now going viral.

screengrab of viral post

The viral post which featured image captured netizens' interest. It depicts the back of the truck with a message for the driver's ex-girlfriend.

Indian trucks and buses often spotted with such catchy slogans which not only attracts daily commuters but also makes headlines.