Truck Falls Into 1000 Ft Deep Gorge In Arunachal Pradesh, 18 Labourers Dead, 3 Missing

Tinsukia: In Arunachal Pradesh, a truck carrying daily‑wage workers from Tinsukia district in Assam skidded off the Hayuliang‑Chaglagam road and fell into a 1000-feet-deep gorge, leaving at least 18 dead and 3 missing. According to the reports, the truck, which fell off the cliff, about 12 km from Chaglagam and around 45 km from the Indo‑China border, lay in an isolated spot more than 10,000 feet above sea level. Reports suggested that the accident took place on December 8, but a rescue operation was launched by the NDRF after receiving information on December 10.

The officials stated that since the area is covered in dense forest and cut off from any road or mobile network, the accident went unnoticed until a lone survivor, identified as Budheswor Deep, reached the Chipra GREF camp and made a call to his relatives on Wednesday morning. His call alerted the families and the district administration, prompting a massive rescue effort.

18 Bodies Recovered So Far

As per reports, the Indian Army’s Spear Corps launched a major search and rescue operation in the Chaglagam region on the evening of December 10, after receiving the survivor's account. Multiple teams, including medical teams, General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) personnel, local police, NDRF units and the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Hayuliang, were mobilised at first light on Thursday.

Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat explained the terrain as extremely challenging, as after a 4‑hour rope descent, the wreck was spotted 200 metres below the road, hidden by thick foliage and invisible from the air. The official stated that 18 bodies were sighted and were being retrieved with belay ropes, while one critically injured labourer with severe head and facial fractures is being evacuated to Assam for treatment. The Anjaw district administration has also called in the SDRF support.

Meanwhile, the police are questioning the sub‑contractor who hired the workers to verify the exact number of labourers on board and their identities. Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Swapneel Paul said he was informed of the incident around 11 am on Thursday and has since contacted the Deputy Collectors of Anjaw and Tezu for confirmation. Both officials reported that the rescue teams have recovered several bodies and found one survivor alive. A team of Tinsukia officials and police has been dispatched to the remote site, and Circle Officer (CO) Jaideep Rajak, who is travelling there, stated that the exact details will only become clear once they reach the spot.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

The identified victims, apart from Budheswor Deep, include Rahul Kumar, Somir Deep, Arjun Kumar, Pankaj Manki, Ajay Manki, Bijay Kumar, Abhoy Bhumij, Rohit Manki, Birendra Kumar, Agor Tanti, Dhiren Chatriya, Rojoni Nag, Deep Gowala, Ramsebak Suna, Sonaton Nag, Sanjay Kumar, Karan Kumar and Junash Munda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, late on Thursday, expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance to the victims. The Prime Minister's Office announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for each deceased’s next of kin and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

In his post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, condoled the loss of lives, saying, “Deeply pained by the passing away of 14 of our people from Assam in a terrible accident in Arunachal Pradesh. Our district administration is in touch with relevant authorities in Arunachal Pradesh and all necessary assistance is being provided. Relief and rescue teams are prioritising locating missing or unaccounted people at the earliest. We are also ensuring that medical help is provided to those in need. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families in this tough time.”