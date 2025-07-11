Truck Full Of Chemicals Falls From Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Flyover In Gurugram, Catches Fire After Blast | VIDEO

Gurugram: In Gurugram, a truck reportedly full of chemicals went out of control and fell off a flyover on the elevated Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, triggering a massive blast in the container. According to reports, the accident took place near the village of Dhunela, during which the driver and the operator of the truck sustained grievous injuries. Both victims were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they are claimed to be in a critical condition. The people present nearby stated that the container was immediately engulfed with flames as it fell from the flyover.

The police officials stated that on receiving the information, the fire brigade and traffic police quickly responded to the scene. The traffic policemen and the fire brigade rushed to the spot and initiated efforts to douse the fire. The injured were first admitted to the civil hospital in Sohna, from where they were referred to Gurugram for further treatment.

The driver's maternal uncle's son, Sahil from Delhi's Mukundpur, said that as soon as the truck started falling from the flyover, he opened the window and jumped out. The driver has been referred from the hospital to Gurugram for further treatment. As many as four vehicles were present at the spot to control the fire in the truck.