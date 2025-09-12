Hassan: Speeding Truck Runs Over Ganesh Visarjan Devotees, 9 Dead And 22 Injured

Hassan: A chilling accident occurred in Karnataka's Hassan when a heavy goods truck rammed into a vibrant Ganapati visarjan procession near Mosale Hosahalli in Holenarasipura. The accident, which took place on the bustling NH-373 road, has left nine people dead, with the district administration warning that the death toll may rise. As many as 22 people have sustained injuries during the incident and have been transported to various hospitals in Hassan.

According to sources, a truck rammed into a Ganapati visarjan procession near Mosale Hosahalli in Hassan's Holenarasipura, leaving multiple people dead and injured. Following the accident, the police rushed to the site and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital, where nine of them were declared dead or succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The police have registered a case under relevant sections, initiated an investigation into the crash and taken the injured driver into custody.

As per the police sources, the accident occurred when the truck lost control and plowed into the Ganesha immersion procession. The incident occurred at around 8.45 pm in Mosale Hosahalli village during the concluding day of Ganesha Chaturthi festivities. The truck driver, identified as Bhuvanesh, a native of Hirebelaguli in Holenarasipura, also sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The police sources stated that most of the deceased were young boys. The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Hassan for treatment. A case has been registered in the accident under relevant sections, and further legal action has been initiated.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) MB Boralingaiah said on Saturday, "Yesterday, between 8 pm and 8:45 pm, a tanker lorry was found to have driven recklessly into a Ganpati immersion procession in Mosale Hosalli. 9 people died in this incident, and the driver was also injured. 6 villagers and 3 engineering students have died."

Earlier, Hassan Deputy Commissioner KS Latha Kumari said, “22 people have been injured and are receiving treatment at KIMS Hospital. Among them, one person is in critical condition. In a private hospital, seven people are also undergoing treatment, and their condition is said to be normal.”

“The police are yet to provide information on the exact cause of the incident. According to eyewitness accounts, the procession was moving along, with a large number of youths participating. It is being said that the truck hit the divider. There are reports that engineering college students were present, and details about this still need to be confirmed,” the district official stated.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Announces Ex-Gratia

Several political leaders have expressed their condolences and announced measures to support the affected families. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy have expressed their grief over the incident and assured assistance to the victims' families.

Expressing deep grief over the incident, Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and assured free medical treatment for those injured. "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of several people losing their lives and over 20 others being seriously injured after a lorry collided with a procession heading for Ganesh immersion in Hassan. I pray that the souls of the deceased find peace and that the injured recover as quickly as possible. On behalf of the government, a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased. The government will also bear the medical expenses of those injured in the incident. This is an extremely painful moment. Let us all stand with the families of the victims of this accident," Siddaramaiah posted on X.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy also expressed his shock and sadness over the incident. "I am deeply shocked to hear the news of a horrific accident during the Ganapati immersion procession at Mosalehosahalli in Hassan Taluk, where several people lost their lives and more than 20 were seriously injured. It is extremely saddening that devotees lost their lives after being run over by a truck during the Ganapati procession. This is a most unfortunate incident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the grieving families to bear the pain. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The State Government must take steps to provide the best free treatment to the injured," Kumaraswamy posted on X.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar expressed shock over the incident, saying, “The horrific accident that occurred during the Ganesha immersion procession in Mosalehosalli, Hassan district, is shocking, and I am extremely saddened to hear about this tragic incident. I pray that the souls of the deceased find eternal peace and that God grants their families the strength to bear this pain. The government will provide 5 lakh rupees to the families of the deceased and cover the medical expenses of the injured. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”