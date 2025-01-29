Trudeau Left Red Faced As Canadian Commission Says No Foreign State Link To Khalistani Terrorist Nijjar's Killing

Setback for Trudeau as Canadian commission says no definitive link of 'foreign state' involved in Nijjar's killing proven. | Image: Republic

Ottawa: In a big setback for Justin Trudeau, a Canadian commission report has said that no definitive link with a ‘foreign state’ in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was proven, busting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s baseless allegations who accused the involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar’s killing.

According to reports, the Canadian commission which was looking into alleged foreign interference in Canada’s electoral process, democratic institutions has found out that there is no definitive link to a foreign state in Nijjar’s killing case.

India and Canada entered a diplomatic stand off after Trudeau’s claim, an allegation India outrightly rejected and termed it “baseless targeting”.

Reacting to Trudeau’s allegation, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it was smear campaigns that would further damage the already strained ties with Canada.

Indian strongly rejects Trudeau's charge

In November last year, India strongly trashed as "smear campaign" a Canadian media report that claimed that the Indian prime minister was aware of the alleged plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Referring to the report quoting an unnamed official, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said such "ludicrous statements" should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.

"We do not normally comment on media reports. However, such ludicrous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve," he said.

"Smear campaigns like this only further damage our already strained ties," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to media queries regarding the report in Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail. In the report, the newspaper cited inputs from a senior national security official.

The report claimed the Indian national security advisor and the external affairs minister were also in the loop of the plot.

When was Nijjar killed?

Nijjar was gunned down on Canadian soil last year.

India-Canada ties nosedived last month after Canada linked Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and some other diplomats to the murder.

India has strongly rejected all the allegations made by Ottawa in connection to the case and subsequently recalled the high commissioner. The Canadian government had said the Indian diplomats were expelled from the country.

New Delhi expelled Canadian Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheeler and five other diplomats following Canada's allegations.