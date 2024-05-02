Advertisement

New Delhi: Days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made remarks over Khalistani extremists present on the Canadian soil, India on Thursday said Trudeau's remarks once again illustrated the political space given in Canada to separatism, extremism, and violence. While addressing a Khalsa Day event in Toronto on Sunday, Trudeau – in reference to activities by pro-Khalistani extremists – had reportedly told the media that "our job is not to crack down on political protest".

Stressing that PM Trudeau has made such remarks earlier as well, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a media briefing, “His remarks illustrate once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism, and violence”.

Advertisement

"This not only impacts India-Canada relations but also encourages a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens," news agency PTI quoted Jaiswal as saying.

On Monday, India had summoned the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner and lodged a strong protest over pro-'Khalistan' slogans that were raised at the event in presence of Trudeau and several other leaders.

Advertisement

The Canadian PM had – at the time – also reportedly said the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18 last year created “a problem”, and that it couldn't be ignored.

Nijjar was a Khalistani terrorist, who was wanted in India on several charges of terrorism.

Advertisement

"It is a problem in our relations with India because we cannot ignore that," Trudeau had reportedly said at the time.

The ties between the two nations were strained following Trudeau's allegation in September last year, suggesting a "potential" involvement of “Indian agents” in the killing of Nijjar, a charge that New Delhi has rejected as "absurd".

Advertisement

Days after Trudeau's allegations, India had asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity.

Subsequently, Canada withdrew 41 diplomats and their family members from India.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)