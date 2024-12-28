True Statesman: Biden Pays Tribute to Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, 'Recommits' to His Vision

New Delhi: As India mourns the loss of a "visionary" leader with the passing of former Prime Minsiter Dr. Manmohan Singh, US President Joe Biden paid heart-felt tributes to him.

On a day when the two-time PM Manmohan Singh will be laid to rest with full state honours, the White House has released a statement to pay homage to the renowned economist who is credited with bringing historical economic reforms in the country.

In a statement, the White House, in name of Biden, condoled Dr. Singh's demise.

"Jill and I join the people of India in grieving the loss of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The unprecedented level of cooperation between the United States and India today would not have been possible without the Prime Minister’s strategic vision and political courage. From forging the U.S.-India Civil Nuclear Agreement to helping launch the first Quad between Indo-Pacific partners, he charted pathbreaking progress that will continue to strengthen our nations—and the world—for generations to come. He was a true statesman. A dedicated public servant. And above all, he was a kind and humble person," the statement read.

Recalling their past meetings, Biden said he met Dr. Singh at various event. In the statement, he also mentioned how graciously Dr. Singh hosted him in New Delhi back in 2013.

"I had the chance to meet Prime Minister Singh as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2008 and as Vice President during his Official State Visit to the United States in 2009. He also graciously hosted me in New Delhi in 2013. As we discussed then, the U.S.-India relationship is among the most consequential in the world. And together, as partners and friends, our nations can unlock a future of dignity and unlimited potential for all of our people. "

Biden, along with his wife and first lady Jill, sent "deepest condolences to former First Lady Gursharan Kaur." In his message, Biden asserted that they "recommit to this vision to which Prime Minister Singh dedicated his life."