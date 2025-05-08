'True to Its Promise': Afghan Ex-VP Backs India's Opertation Sindoor Against Pakistan's Terror Hubs

Afghanistan’s former Vice President Amrullah Saleh has backed India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Saleh called India's retaliation "bold, unprecedented, and true to its promise".

"I find it puzzling that Pakistan labels it a "Buzdelana" (cowardly - goat-hearted) attack, a term reserved for disguised terrorist attacks, suicide bombings, doing the dirty work of others, and driven by hidden and malicious agendas," he posted on X - earlier known as Twitter.

"What India executed was anything but cowardly—it was a courageous, forthright strike. And Delhi took responsibility for doing it while in military uniform and by an officer named Qureshi (Quresh is the tribe to which the Prophet Mohammad PBUH hailed from)," he added.

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was more than a military strike—it was a message to the global community that India will no longer tolerate cross-border terrorism, and those who shelter terrorists will not go unpunished.

While stressing on armed forces' resolve to avenge the death of 26 tourists in Pahalgam, the government said that 'it was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the 22nd April attack be brought to justice'.

The government called the air strikes within Pakistan and PoK territory 'measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible' which focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists likely to be sent across to India.

Decade of Terror: Grim Numbers Revealed

A video presentation during the briefing highlighted the heavy toll of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan over the past decade. According to the figures:

Over 350 Indian civilians were killed in cross-border terror attacks. More than 800 civilians were injured.

Around 600 security personnel laid down their lives, and over 1,400 were injured while protecting the country.

Pahalhgam Horror

On April 22, six Pakistani terrorists unleashed terror and bloodbath in the scenic meadow of Pahalgam’s Baisaran, gunning down 28 innocent tourists. The sheer brutality of the attack sent shockwaves across the nation and prompted immediate condemnation from Indian and global leaders alike.