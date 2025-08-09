True Vishwaguru Status Needs Spiritual Growth, Not Just GDP: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said Bharat must progress in every sphere but will be recognised as a true ‘Vishwaguru’ only when it advances in religion and spirituality.

Speaking during a temple visit in Nagpur, Bhagwat said economic growth alone would not distinguish Bharat from other nations.

"Even if our nation becomes a 3 trillion dollar economy, it would be nothing new in the world, as there are several other such countries. America and China are also rich. There are multiple rich countries. There are so many things that other nations have done; we will do the same. However, the world lacks the spirituality and religion that we possess. The world comes to us for it. When we become bigger in it (religion and spirituality), then the world bows down in front of us and considers us as the Vishwaguru," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Calling for the adoption of Lord Shiva’s qualities, he added:

"We must progress in every field, but our nation will be considered a Vishwaguru in its true sense when we grow in this field (religion and spirituality)... We must become like Lord Shiva, who is brave and looks at everyone equally... He becomes happy in little and solves the problems of the world."

Bhagwat also reiterated that Bharat is not just a name but the nation's identity, which must remain unchanged.

"Bharat is a proper noun. It should not be translated. 'India that is Bharat,' is true. But Bharat is Bharat, and that is why, while writing and speaking, we should keep Bharat as Bharat... Bharat must remain Bharat. The identity of Bharat is respected because it is Bharat. If you lose your identity, whatever other meritorious qualities you may have, you will never be respected or secure in this world. That is the rule of thumb..." he said.

Addressing the ‘Gyan Sabha’, a national education conclave organised by the RSS-linked ‘Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas’, Bhagwat said Bharat has a long tradition of peace and non-violence and has never pursued expansionism or exploitation.

"Viksit Bharat, Vishwa Guru Bharat, will not be the cause of war ... and will never exploit. We have gone from Mexico to Siberia; we walked on foot, and we went in small boats. We did not invade anyone's territory and ruin it. We did not usurp anyone's kingdom. We taught everyone civilisation.