Trump Announces Reduced 18% Tariffs On India After Telephonic Conversation With PM Modi
Donald Trump announced reduced tariffs on India from 25% to 18% after speaking with PM Narendra Modi, a move seen as a positive step in ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries.
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Monday announced reduced reciprocal tariffs on India from 25% to 18%, following a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The current tariffs, which were imposed due to India's purchase of Russian oil, are also expected to be removed.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:
"It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week! Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%.
They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO. The Prime Minister also committed to "BUY AMERICAN," at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products. Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward.
Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
The move is seen as a positive development for India, which has been seeking relief from the punitive tariffs imposed by the US.
Further details regarding the development are awaited.
