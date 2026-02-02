Updated 2 February 2026 at 21:38 IST
'Stay Tuned': Trump Dials PM Modi, US Ambassador's Social Media Post Raises Expectations
US President Trump dials PM Narendra Modi on Monday, raising expectations of some big developments in bilateral ties as US Ambassador Sergio Gor's social media post draws attention.
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bringing the spotlight back on the fragile state of US-India relations over tariffs. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor shared the development in a post on X, raising expectations of a possible announcement on trade deals. In a post on X, Gor said, “President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. STAY TUNED…”
President Trump and PM Modi have been engaging in diplomatic efforts to strengthen bilateral ties, with their recent conversation focusing on trade and energy cooperation. The US has imposed tariffs on Indian exports, citing India's oil purchases from Russia as a reason. In response, India has sought relief from these punitive measures, stressing the need for mutually beneficial trade agreements.
Further details regarding the conversation are awaited.
