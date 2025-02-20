Trump Proclaims Himself ‘King’ After Blocking NYC Congestion Toll; Receives Backlash

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD,” adding, “Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!” | Image: X

New Delhi: Days after implying he is above the law, Donald Trump proclaimed himself “king” following his administration’s intervention to halt a new toll system aimed at funding New York City’s aging mass transit infrastructure.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD,” adding, “Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!”

Later, the White House’s X account responded by posting a satirical Time magazine cover, depicting Trump wearing a crown with the caption “long live the king.”

Federal Order Seeks to Shut Down Manhattan Congestion Toll System

On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent a letter to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, outlining the president’s objections to the congestion pricing plan. Duffy stated that federal officials would begin working with the state to implement an “orderly cessation of toll operations.”

Calling the initiative “backwards and unfair” and a “slap in the face to working-class Americans and small business owners,” Duffy reinforced the administration’s stance against the program, which would have been the first of its kind in the country.

Trump Faces Backlash For ‘King’ Remark

Trump’s declaration has sparked strong reactions, with many criticising his self-comparison to a monarch.

Governor Hochul swiftly responded, stating, “We are a nation of laws, not ruled by a king.” She emphasized the importance of public transit, noting, “Public transit is the lifeblood of New York City and critical to our economic future – as a New Yorker, like President Trump, knows very well.”

She also confirmed that the city’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has launched legal proceedings in the Southern District of New York to defend the toll program.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Hochul added, “New York hasn’t labored under a king in over 250 years. We sure as hell are not going to start now … In case you don’t know New Yorkers, we’re going to fight. We do not back down, not now, not ever.”