Trump, Putin Stand With India As Pak Begins AWACS Anticipating Response To Pahalgam

New Delhi: Global pressure is mounting on Pakistan after US President Donald Trump , Russian President Vladimir Putin , the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and others condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. They issued statements expressing strong solidarity with India after Pakistan-backed terrorists killed over 25 innocent civilians and injured several others in a cowardly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. Reports indicate that 5–6 terrorists opened fire on 30–40 tourists visiting Pahalgam with their families.

Trump stands strong with India against terrorism

Standing in solidarity with India, US President Donald Trump issued a statement calling the news from Kashmir deeply disturbing. He emphasised that the United States stands firmly with India against terrorism and fully supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India.

“The United States stands strong with India against terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi and the incredible people of India have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all,” Trump said.

President Trump also called PM Modi to convey his condolences for the loss of innocent lives. He strongly condemned the attack and assured full support to India in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror,” Trump told PM Modi.

US State department condemns Pahalgam attack

The US State Department condemned the attack, stating, “We are monitoring reports of a deadly attack against tourists in Kashmir. The United States condemns terrorism unequivocally. At this time, we are unaware of any US citizens who are victims of the attack.”

The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs also called for accountability, stating, “The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Kashmir. Nothing can justify such a heinous act. Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones. We continue to monitor the situation and call for the perpetrators to be held accountable.”

Russia pledges cooperation with India on fighting terrorism

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi, expressing solidarity with India. In a statement, Moscow condemned the attack, calling it a brutal crime with no justification. Putin reiterated Russia’s commitment to increasing cooperation with India in combating terrorism.

“Kindly accept sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We expect that its organizers and perpetrators will face deserved punishment. Please convey words of sympathy and support to the families of the deceased and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement read.

Pakistan panics, activates AWACS amid retaliation fears from India

Anticipating a strong response from India, Pakistan has activated its Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS) to enhance air defense and surveillance capabilities. Sources suggest Indian authorities are considering various measures to ensure Pakistan faces consequences for the attack.

Eyewitness accounts of the Pahalgam attack

On Tuesday, 5–6 terrorists launched a brutal attack on civilians in Pahalgam. Eyewitnesses recounted harrowing details of the attack, where terrorists targeted tourists taking horse rides in the meadows of one of the most visited tourist place in the valley.

A woman, whose husband was killed, pleaded for help, saying, “Save my husband.” She revealed that the terrorists identified tourists by religion and killed her husband because he was not a Muslim.

Another victim, Pallavi, shared that her husband was shot dead. When she asked the terrorists to kill her and her son as well, they told the woman to inform PM Modi about the attack. “Jao, Modi ko bolo.”

A tourist recorded a live video during the attack, saying, “Yaha pe attack kardia hai aatankwadiyo ne, hum bal bal bache hai, parmatama humko bachayenge (Terrorists have attacked, we narrowly escaped. God will protect us)."

A relative of another victim recounted how the terrorists asked his brother to recite the Kalima before shooting him in the head. They told his wife to inform the government about their actions.

PM Modi Cuts Short Saudi Visit

In response to the Pahalgam attack, PM Modi cut short his Saudi Arabia visit, skipping an official dinner to return to India. Originally scheduled to return on Wednesday night, he expressed grief over the attack and vowed justice.