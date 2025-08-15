Trump-Putin Summit: List Of Delegations Attending The High-Stakes Alaska Meeting

Alaska: A crucial meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to take place in Alaska, with both leaders aiming to ensure a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. The summit, scheduled for today, will see high-level delegations from both sides engage in intense discussions.

Ahead of the much-awaited meeting, the delegations from both sides are en route to the meeting spot. The US delegation, led by US President Donald Trump and included Vice President JD Vance, who will play a key role in the negotiations, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, bringing his expertise in foreign policy, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who will focus on economic aspects of the deal, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who has been instrumental in proposing a trilateral meeting between Trump, Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming days.

The Russian delegation, led by President Vladimir Putin, will have Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a seasoned diplomat with extensive experience, Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, who will focus on military aspects of the conflict, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, handling economic matters, President's Chief of Staff Yuri Ushakov, a key advisor to Putin, and Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who will play a crucial role in negotiations.