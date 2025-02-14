Trump's Big Statement, Vows To End Radical Islamic Terrorism With India's Help

PM Modi with President Donald Trump during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday. | Image: AP

Washington: President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that India and US will both work together to confront the radical Islamic terrorism which is a great threat all over the world. Addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi At White House in Washington, Trump announced that Tahawwur Rana, a key conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, will be extradited to India.

Among other areas of interest where both India and US will work together would be oil and gas, advance research in Artificial Intelligence, ⁠trade, India buying US' military equipment and taking forward the India-Israel-Italy-US trade route which will have ports, railways and under sea cables.

Big takeaways from Trump's address at joint presser with PM Modi

US will increase military sales to India⁠. US will be the leading supplier of oil and gas to India adding they need it and we have it.

India and US, which are both advanced nations, will work together on Artifical Intelligence.

They with other partner countries will be building the biggest trade route from India-Israel-Italy and onward to United States connecting our partners by ports, railways and under sea cables.

India-America fighting terrorism together, says PM Modi

Speaking at the joint presser, PM Modi said, “India and America have been together in the fight against terrorism. We agree that solid action must be taken to eliminate terrorism that originates on the other side of the border. I am thankful to the president that he has decided to extradite a criminal to India who committed genocide in 2008 in India. The courts in India will take proper action...”

Sharing his thoughts on meeting President Trump, PM Modi said, “An excellent meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. Our talks will add significant momentum to the India-USA friendship!"