Trump's Birthright Citizenship Deadline Leaves Indians Queuing Up for Pre-Term Deliveries: Report

Washington: Donald Trump, after assuming duties as the US President, has signed several executive orders including termination of birthright citizenship in the country. Following this announcement, several Indian couples in the United States are queuing for pre-term deliveries.

Indian Couples Queuing for Pre-Term Deliveries After Trump's Birthright Citizenship Deadline

One of the executive orders signed by Donald Trump after becoming the US President, is the deadline for termination of birthright citizenship in the country. As per media reports, this announcement has caused an unexpected rush at various US hospitals with Indian couples lining up for pre-term deliveries.

Several couples are queuing at maternity clinics, asking their gynaecologists for C-section surgeries so that their baby can be delivered before February 20, the deadline for birthright citizenship termination issued by Trump.

Trump Orders Deadline for Termination of Birthright Citizenship

Trump’s order questions that the 14th Amendment extends citizenship automatically to anyone born in the United States.

Ratified in 1868 in in the aftermath of the Civil War, the 14th Amendment says: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Trump’s order asserts that the children of noncitizens are not subject to the jurisdiction of the United States. It excludes the following people from automatic citizenship: those whose mothers were not legally in the United States and whose fathers were not U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents, and people whose mothers were in the country legally but on a temporary basis and whose fathers were not citizens or legal permanent residents.

It goes on to bar federal agencies from recognizing the citizenship of people in those categories. It takes effect 30 days from Tuesday, on Feb. 19.

It’s not clear whether the order would retroactively affect birthright citizens. It says that federal agencies “shall” not issue citizenship documents to the people it excludes or accept other documents from states or local governments.

What is Birthright Citizenship?

At issue in these cases is the right to citizenship granted to anyone born in the U.S., regardless of their parents’ immigration status. People in the United States on a tourist or other visa or in the country illegally can become the parents of a citizen if their child is born here.

It’s enshrined in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, supporters say. But Trump and allies dispute the reading of the amendment and say there need to be tougher standards on becoming a citizen.

The U.S. is among about 30 countries where birthright citizenship — the principle of jus soli or “right of the soil” — is applied. Most are in the Americas, and Canada and Mexico are among them. Most other countries confer citizenship based on whether at least one parent — jus sanguinis, or “right of blood” — is a citizen, or have a modified form of birthright citizenship that may restrict automatic citizenship to children of parents who are on their territory legally.