Trump's 'Country Specific' Reciprocal Tariffs Announcement Soon: When and Where to Watch in India

New Delhi: Indian market is on high alert, as the United States President, Donald Trump is expected to announce new ‘country-specific’ tariffs on Wednesday (local time) in the White House Rose Garden. As April 2 deadline looms, India's agriculture, pharma, chemical and other sectors braces for potential fallout.

The plan of Trump administration to impose reciprocal tariffs aims to shift manufacturing back to the US and address "unfair" global trade practices.

Donald Trump declared April 2 as "Liberation Day," noting that the tariffs will reduce the US's reliance on foreign goods. Trump also hinted at significantly expanding his tariff plans, stating that "all countries" would be targeted.

When and Where to Watch

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “President will be announcing a tariff plan that will roll back the unfair trade practices that have been ripping off our country for decades."

Confirming the event, she said, "It’s time for reciprocity and it’s time for a president to take historic change to do what’s right for the American people.”

Leavitt confirmed that the tariffs will take effect immediately after Trump’s announcement. However, Reuters reported that a 25% tariff on auto imports will be implemented starting April 3.

Trump is set to announce reciprocal tariffs at 4 pm (local time) on Wednesday, which will be 1:30 am Thursday in India.

Trump is set to announce reciprocal tariffs at 4 pm (local time) on Wednesday, which will be 1:30 am Thursday in India.

How Would India React?

A day before the expected announcement, Trump claimed India would be dropping its tariffs "very substantially." He added, "I think a lot of (countries) will drop their tariffs because they have been unfairly tariffing the United States for years."

"I think I heard that India, just a little while ago, is going to be dropping its tariffs very substantially. I said, why didn’t somebody do this a long time ago?" he remarked.