Trump Shifts Tone On India, Hails PM Modi As 'Very Good Friend' And Expresses Optimism Over Trade Deals

Washington: US President Donald Trump has again expressed optimism about trade negotiations with India, hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "very good friend". Trump's comments come after a period of diplomatic tension between the two nations, particularly over Trump's contentious tariffs and criticism of India's purchase of Russian oil.

Trump, in his post on Truth Social, stated that the US and India are making progress in their trade talks, with a focus on addressing long-standing trade barriers. "I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers between our two nations," Trump said in his social media post.

Trump Imposed 50% Tariff On Indian Goods

The US President had previously imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods, denouncing New Delhi for buying Russian oil and military products. Trump claimed India had offered to reduce tariffs on US goods to zero, although New Delhi has not commented on this assertion. The Indian government has pushed back against the severe tariffs, with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stating that New Delhi will neither bow down nor ever appear weak in its economic relationships with other countries.

With periods of cooperation and tension, the relationship between Trump and PM Modi has witnessed complications in recent times. However, despite their differences, both leaders have expressed admiration for each other's leadership styles. Trump has previously praised PM Modi as a "great prime minister", while PM Narendra Modi has reciprocated with gestures of goodwill.

The ongoing trade negotiations between the US and India are to address long-standing trade barriers and tariffs. Earlier, after the assumption of the office in the second term, Trump stressed the need for reciprocal tariffs, stating that the US would charge countries what they charge the US. "Whatever you charge, we charge," Trump had said.

Trump Opposes India's Purchase Of Russian Oil

Trump's criticism of India's purchase of Russian oil has been a huge point of contention. Trump claimed India had stopped buying Russian oil, calling it a "good step" if true. However, Indian officials deny knowledge of any halt, while reports suggested some state refiners briefly paused purchases. India has consistently said purchasing oil from Russia is a key component of its oil buying strategy, citing discounted oil prices resulting from Western sanctions.

The US had imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods entering the US, alongside a separate penalty related to purchases of Russian oil and military hardware. Trump warned that countries buying Russian oil could face tariffs as high as 100% if Moscow does not agree to a peace deal. The US President's warning has raised concerns about the impact on global markets, given India's role as the largest importer of Russian seaborne crude since 2022.

However, despite the tensions, Trump's recent remarks suggested a willingness to work with PM Modi to find common ground. "I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries," Trump said, expressing confidence in the future of US-India trade relations.