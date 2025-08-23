Trump Tariff War: India to Suspend Postal Services to US From August 25

New Delhi: In a statement issued on Saturday, the Department of Posts announced the temporary suspension of all postal services to the United States effective from August 25, attributing the decision to “operational challenges” stemming from new US customs regulations. The department clarified that the suspension is a direct result of the upcoming implementation of new rules under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

According to an official release from the Ministry of Communications, “All international postal items destined for the USA, regardless of their value, shall be subject to customs duties,” as per the new framework. This change is a consequence of Executive Order No. 14324, which was issued on July 30th, 2025, and withdraws the duty-free exemption on imported goods valued up to $800. The release specified that “only letters/documents and gift items valued up to USD 100 will remain exempt for the time being.”

The new regulations are scheduled to come into force on August 25. However, the Department of Posts stated that despite the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issuing preliminary guidelines on August 15, “key components of the new customs framework, including the designation of ‘qualified parties’ authorised to collect and remit duties, remain ‘undefined’.” This lack of clarity has led to significant operational hurdles.

The official press release noted, “Several critical processes… remain undefined. Consequently, US-bound air carriers have expressed their inability to accept postal consignments after 25 August 2025, citing lack of operational and technical readiness.” This declaration from air carriers has forced the Department of Posts to halt all services prematurely, before the rules even take effect.

This regulatory shift occurs against a backdrop of ongoing trade tensions, following former US President Donald Trump's imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on India, supplemented by an additional 25 per cent penalty for the country's purchase of Russian oil. These developments have raised considerable concerns within India’s trade and logistics sectors, especially for small-scale exporters and individuals who depend heavily on international postal services for shipments.

In response to the suspension, the Department of Posts has outlined a contingency plan. Until further notice, it will only accept the following categories for dispatch to the US: letters and documents, and gift items up to USD 100 in value. All other categories, “including commercial packages, e-commerce shipments, and parcels exceeding the exemption limit, will be blocked from booking starting 25 August.”

For customers impacted by the sudden change, the department announced that those “who have already booked shipments to the US falling outside the allowed categories can apply for a full refund of postage fees.” It also sought to reassure the public that “the situation is being closely monitored in coordination with US authorities and logistics partners.”

The Department emphasised its commitment to resolving the issue, stating, “The Department is closely monitoring the evolving situation… and every effort is being made to normalise services at the earliest possible opportunity.” Nevertheless, the duration of the suspension remains uncertain. “How long the suspension will last remains unclear as it hinges on further clarity from US authorities and readiness of air carriers to comply with the new framework,” explained an official.

This temporary cessation of postal services to a key international partner represents a significant disruption and underscores the wider uncertainties created by evolving US trade and customs policies. The Department of Posts concluded its statement by saying, "The Department of Posts deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to customers and assures that all possible measures are being undertaken to resume full services to the USA at the earliest," while adding that it is closely monitoring the situation and making efforts to normalise services soon.