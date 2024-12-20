Trump's Big 'TARIFFS' Threat For Europe If It Didn't Buy Oil, Gas From United States

Washington: Donald Trump has threatened the Europe Union as his inauguration day closes in when he will officially become the 47th President of the United States. Trump's new threat for EU is about buying oil and gas as the president-elect presses for reducing the trade gap.

Taking to his own social media platform, Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote, “I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas. Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!!!”

Trump is demanding that the European Union must reduce the trade gap with the United States and make it a major market for purchasing oil and gas, otherwise he would be bombarding with tariffs.

Not just the European Union, the US president-elect Trump has been threatening with heavy tariffs to any country which has an imbalance trade with America.