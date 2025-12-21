Updated 21 December 2025 at 21:49 IST
‘Trust In Vision Of People-Centric Development’: PM Modi Thanks Voters As BJP Sweeps Maharashtra And Arunachal Pradesh Local Elections
PM Modi thanks voters for support citing trust in development agenda and good governance after the BJP wins big in Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh local elections
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh for their overwhelming support in the recently concluded local body elections. While in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, in Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP secured 170 out of 245 Zilla Parishad Member seats, proving the strong presence of the party in the state.
In one post on X, PM Modi wrote, Maharashtra stands firmly with development! Grateful to the people of Maharashtra for blessing the BJP and Mahayuti in the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections. This reflects trust in our vision of people-centric development. We remain committed to working with renewed energy to fulfil the aspirations of every citizen across the state. I laud the BJP and Mahayuti Karyakartas for their hardwork at the grassroots.”
In another post, “The people of Arunachal Pradesh show unwavering support for the politics of good governance! I thank the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the affection they have shown towards the BJP. This strengthens our resolve to keep working for the state’s transformation. I appreciate the BJP Karyakartas for working tirelessly among the people.”
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attributed the victory to the party's development agenda and the hard work of BJP workers. "We fought the polls on the development plank, and people have shown their trust in our vision," Fadnavis said.
In Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the BJP's victory as a "thumping mandate for development". The party's win reflects the public's trust in Prime Minister Modi's leadership and the BJP-led government's development-oriented governance.
