‘Truth Has Prevailed’: Kavitha Reiterates Faith In Judicial System, Says Case ‘Politically Motivated’

New Delhi: Calling her discharge a victory of truth over “political vendetta,” Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha said the judgment had vindicated her consistent stand that the case was “politically motivated” and aimed at targeting Opposition leaders.

In an exclusive interview to Republic moments after the Rouse Avenue court discharged her and 22 others in the Delhi excise policy case, Kavitha said the verdict had reaffirmed her faith in India’s judiciary, even as she braced for a possible appeal by the CBI.

“This is truly a moment where one very strongly, once again, believes in the judicial system of India,” Kavitha said. “We are very thankful to the judiciary that they have seen right through the political agenda and politically motivated harassment that has been put out to the Opposition parties in this country. Truth will prevail, and it has today,” she added.

Her remarks came after Special Judge Jitender Singh of Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court discharged all 23 accused in the CBI case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Among those discharged were former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

‘CBI Will Challenge, But Truth Will Stand’

When asked about the CBI’s indication that it may challenge the order, Kavitha said she remained confident.

“The government will do everything in their power to challenge the court. But courts have seen through the biased kind of targeting that has happened. I believe truth will continue to prevail,” she said, adding that she was choosing to “enjoy the moment” despite the possibility of further legal battles.

Kavitha, who had spent over five months in jail in connection with the case, described the period as one of the toughest phases of her life.

“People like me, like Sisodiyaji, have suffered one and a half years in jail. I was put in jail, for what? These are very, very important questions that people of India will now rethink about,” she said.

‘Who Will Account For Lost Time With My Kids?’

Striking an emotional note, Kavitha said no judgment could compensate for the personal toll of incarceration.

“This was a very tough time in my life. When I look back at it, I remember all the faces of people who supported me through this difficult time,” she said. “But who is going to make up for the lost time of five and a half months with my kids? Who is going to make up for the lost reputation? That is a bigger question in front of me,” she said.

She revealed that despite strained relations, the first person she called after the judgment was her mother. “I sought her blessings. I have not yet spoken to my father or brother,” she added.

Kavitha is the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Speaking to reporters separately in Hyderabad, she reiterated that both she and her father had consistently described the case as an act of political vendetta against the BRS.

“Not only me, KCR garu himself has time and again said that this is a vendetta on BRS and KCR garu that has been reflected on Kavitha,” she said. “Truth can be hidden, but it can never be defeated,” she said.

Court Slams Investigation, Drops All Charges

The court, in its order, held that there was no overarching conspiracy or criminal intent in the formulation of the excise policy. It observed that the CBI’s theory of conspiracy was based on conjecture rather than concrete evidence and that no prima facie case was made out against any of the accused.

Kavitha’s counsel, Nitesh Rana, told reporters that the court had discharged all accused on the ground that the investigation lacked material evidence to frame charges. He said the judge objected to the use of the term “South Lobby” in the prosecution narrative and noted that once the predicate offence was dropped, the related money laundering case would automatically collapse.

“Once the predicate offence is dropped, the money laundering case cannot be further pursued. It was piggybacking on the scheduled offence,” Rana said.

The court also criticised the investigative approach, particularly the reliance on approver statements to plug gaps in the prosecution’s case, warning that such a method could violate constitutional principles.

‘Satyameva Jayate’

Outside court, Kavitha’s son, Devanapalli Anil Aaditya, expressed relief and happiness, calling the case politically motivated and declaring, “Satyameva Jayate”.

For Kavitha, however, the moment was both triumphant and reflective.

“I have said a hundred times that we have nothing to do with this case,” she told Republic. “Today, the judiciary has cut through the entire web of lies. I am very thankful to everybody who stood by me in that difficult situation.”