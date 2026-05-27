'Tsunami' Swing: Youth Falls To Death From Amusement Ride At Bihar's Rajgir Fair As Safety Belt Fails, Operator Booked

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man tragically lost his life at the Malmas Fair in Rajgir, Nalanda, after falling from the 'Tsunami' ride. Reports suggest the accident occurred when the safety belt securing him allegedly came loose.

The video of the heart-wrenching incident has gone viral on social media.

The victim, Aman Kumar, was the son of Vipin Kumar and resided in Mikku village, located within the jurisdiction of the Nardiganj Police Station in the Nawada district.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Monday night while the deceased was visiting the fair with his family and relatives.

Advertisement

His cousin, Prince, was with him when the incident occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Monday. Prince explained that they had both bought tickets to ride the "Tsunami" swing together.

Soon after the ride started, Aman reportedly lost his balance when his safety belt unfastened, leading to a fall from the moving swing that resulted in critical injuries.

Advertisement

Local residents and police quickly transported the injured youth to the Rajgir Sub-Divisional Hospital for emergency care. Following his initial treatment, he was referred to the Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences in Pawapuri for more advanced medical intervention.

As his condition worsened, doctors transferred him to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), but he passed away while en route.

Rajgir SDPO Sanjit Kumar Gupta confirmed the event, noting that the police have confiscated the "Tsunami" ride and have begun legal proceedings against the operator in accordance with the law.

He further confirmed that a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory has been deployed to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Following the fatal accident, authorities have suspended the operation of all major amusement rides at the fair until further notice as a precautionary measure.