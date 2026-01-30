TTD Laddu Row: 'Wild Allegation Without Any Basis; Derogatory Statements Being Made,' Say YSRCP Leaders

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP leaders on Friday rejected allegations related to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddu preparation, asserting that claims of animal fat being used were baseless and politically motivated.

YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the allegations had triggered unnecessary controversy and were even questioned by the Supreme Court.

"Regarding this allegation against animal fat in sacred laddu preparation. CM Chandrababu Naidu has created such a wild reaction that even the Supreme Court questioned how you could make such a wild allegation. An allegation without any basis. Two national institute laboratories also refuted that allegation, and they said there is no trace of any animal fat," he said.

Speaking on the issue, YSRCP leader Bharat Margani alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, along with his son Nara Lokesh and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, had conspired to make "derogatory and defamatory statements" about the Tirupati laddu.

"Chandrababu Naidu conspired with his son Nara Lokesh and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. They made derogatory and defamatory statements about Tirupati laddu and demeaned the divine Lord Venkateshwara Swami. He stated, and I quote, that in Tirupati laddu, animal fat is included in the preparation, where beef, pig fat, and fish oil are used. Last year, he made that defaming statement that has hurt millions of people across the globe," said YSRCP leader Bharat Margani.

Earlier today, Former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said the CBI report on the alleged laddu adulteration categorically stated that there was a nexus between certain officials and ghee suppliers, and that there was no mention of any YSRCP leader in the case.

Despite this, he said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu continued to make allegations, even in Cabinet meetings, falsely claiming that the relaxation of tender norms led to adulteration.

Brushing aside these charges, Bhumana said that both Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had publicly raised concerns about adulteration, but the CBI report clearly confirmed that no animal fat was found in the Tirupati laddu. He said the report exposed the coalition leaders' false propaganda and political drama.

The CBI findings, he added, were a direct answer to their misleading campaign. Bhumana challenged the coalition government to order a CBI probe into ghee supply during the 2014 to 2019 period to reveal the complete truth. He also pointed out that the coalition government used tankers that had earlier been rejected by the board appointed during the YSRCP regime, as mentioned in the CBI report.