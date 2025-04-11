Tuition Teacher Brutally Beats Minor Boy for Not Doing Homework

A minor boy sustained injuries after being severely beaten with a wooden stick on the hands and back by a tuition teacher.

The child and his mother revealed that the teacher had assaulted the child on previous occasions as well.

The teacher, who also teaches at the child’s school, used to give tuition at home.

The family has submitted a written complaint against the teacher to the police. The mother can be seen holding the complaint letter in her hands, with the boy standing next to her.

The incident took place in the Kyontara Chauraha area under Nagar Kotwali jurisdiction.

Teacher Suspended After Slapping Class 1 Student

In an unrelated incident, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday suspended both a teacher and the principal of an MCD school in Rajiv Nagar-2, Shahdara North Zone, following a shocking case of a Class 1 student being slapped.

The matter came to light after complaints were received about the teacher physically assaulting the young student. During the investigation, it was confirmed that the teacher had indeed slapped the child, and the principal failed to take appropriate action in response.