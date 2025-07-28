'Tulsidas', 'Lord Krishna' And More: Rajnath Singh's Solid References While Opening Operation Sindoor Debate In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday, referred to Goswami Tulsidas and Lord Krishna during his opening speech in the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, while emphasizing the need for political parties to come together to safeguard the nation's interest.

Calling the military operation by the Indian armed forces "historic," Singh paid tribute to the soldiers for their sacrifice for the nation.

He lauded the armed forces for their display of extraordinary valour during Operation Sindoor, calling them lions.

"War should be waged against those who are on the same level as us. Goswami Tulsidas says that love and enmity should be on equal terms. If a lion kills a frog, it sends a poor message. Our armed forces are lions," said Singh.

He further emphasized the need to follow Lord Krishna's approach to protecting dharma.

"'शठे शाठ्यं समाचरेत्' (Deal with a knave in his own way). We have learned from Lord Krishna that, in the end, one must wield the Sudarshan Chakra to protect dharma. We witnessed the 2006 Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks—and now we have said enough is enough and wielded the Sudarshan Chakra," said the Defence Minister.

Singh explained that despite multiple efforts to resolve issues with Pakistan, peace could not be achieved due to Pakistan's support for terrorism.

"Our government has made numerous efforts to establish peace with Pakistan. However, through the 2016 surgical strike, the 2019 Balakot air strike, and the 2025 Operation Sindoor, we have adopted a different path to establish peace. The stand of the Narendra Modi government is clear—talks and terror cannot coexist," he said.

"Dialogue can be done with civilised and democratic nations. But a nation that does not have an iota of democracy, and there is just religious fanaticism and hatred against India, there cannot be a dialogue with them... The language of terrorism is fear, blood and hate, not dialogue. The voice of dialogue is suppressed under the firing of bullets. There cannot be talks where there is blood... Pakistan is caught in its own trap... There should be no doubt about Pakistan's intentions and policy... The Pakistani government arranges state funerals for terrorists, and army officers participate in them... Those who dream of giving India a thousand cuts should now wake up... It is a new India which can go to any extent against terrorism under PM Modi's leadership," he added.



The Defence Minister also emphasized the need to rise above political differences and stand united in the interest of the nation.

He said, "A clear message has been sent to those who support terrorism that India is resolute in defending its motherland. Let us all rise above party differences, taking inspiration from the mantra of 'Sangachchhadhwam Samvadadhwam,' and stand together."