'Tumhe Ram Naam Yaad Aa Raha Hai': Delhi BJP Chief Slams AAP Over 'Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana'

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government following the announcement of the 'Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana,' calling Arvind Kejriwal a defeated and desperate leader. He accused Kejriwal of making "populist announcements to stay in power."

Ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal introduced the 'Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana,' under which priests of temples and granthis of Gurudwaras would receive an honorarium of Rs 18,000 per month.

In a press conference in Delhi, the BJP chief remarked that AAP is aware of its impending defeat in the upcoming elections, which is why they are now "remembering Lord Ram."

"Arvind Kejriwal is now a defeated and desperate leader who is making daily populist announcements to stay in power. They (Delhi government) have to reply in court, why they didn't pay for Priests and Granthis like Maulavis - to get rid of that, they have announced this scheme (Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana)... When you (AAP) see that you are losing ground, 'tumhe Ram naam yaad aa raha hai'," Sachdeva said.

He further said that due to the ongoing pressure of the movement by the Delhi BJP and its Pujari Prakosht for more than two years, Arvind Kejriwal was forced to announce the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana.

"In light of a petition in the Delhi High Court, Kejriwal knew that he would have to stop the salary allowances for the Maulvis, so to mislead the court, he announced the Pujari Granthi Yojana. Women, priests, and granthis in Delhi now have one question for Arvind Kejriwal: Is your Punjab government providing any such salary allowances ?" he added.

The Delhi BJP President said that no matter how many announcements Kejriwal makes, the people of Delhi will not believe him.

"Wherever Kejriwal goes in Delhi, people ask him questions regarding the failed development, the construction of the "Sheesh Mahal," and issues such as one bottle free with a bottle of alcohol. They also demand answers about the 62 deaths this year due to waterlogging and electrocution during the monsoon. In this situation, a helpless Arvind Kejriwal is now attempting to deceive the common people by becoming a "dream merchant" once again,' he said.

Virendraa Sachdeva stated that after the deceptive Mahila Samman Scheme, Kejriwal has now announced the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana.

"Whether it's the women of Delhi, priests, or granthis, all are asking Arvind: "Is your Punjab government providing such salary allowances?" it added.

Earlier today, Kejriwal stated that this scheme would be implemented once the AAP from the government winning in the upcoming polls in the national capital.

"Today I am making an important announcement regarding a scheme. The name of the scheme is Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana. Under this, there is a provision to give an honorarium to the priests of temples and the 'granthis' of the Gurudwara. They will be given an honorarium of about Rs 18,000 per month. This is happening for the first time in the country. The priest is a class that has carried forward the rituals from generation to generation. They never paid attention to their family and we never paid attention to them," said Kejriwal.