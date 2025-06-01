Turbulence Strikes IndiGo Flight Over Delhi Airport As Dust Storm Forces Last-Minute Landing Abort | VIDEO

New Delhi: A shocking incident occurred mid-air when an IndiGo flight from Raipur to Delhi encountered severe turbulence due to a dust storm, forcing the pilot to abort landing just before the flight was about to touch down. According to reports, flight 6E 6313, which was approaching Delhi airport, was buffeted by strong winds gusting up to 80 km/h, prompting the pilot to discontinue the landing approach and climb back to a safe altitude.

The passengers on board were left shaken as the aircraft made multiple circuits in the air, waiting for the weather to clear. As per the reports, the pilot's quick thinking ensured the safety of all on board, and the aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport.

A video captured by a passenger mid-air shows the moment when the aircraft was hit by turbulence, with objects inside the cabin shaking violently. The passenger's camera also captured the pilot's announcement, informing passengers that the wind speed was too high, and he was discontinuing the approach.

The pilot's voice remained calm and reassuring as he explained the situation to the passengers. "The wind speed is up to 80 km/h, and we're going to climb back till the weather clears," he announced. The passengers were visibly shaken, but the pilot's professionalism and expertise helped to keep everyone calm.

The pilot's decision to discontinue the approach and climb back to a safe altitude was a prudent one, ensuring the safety of all on board.