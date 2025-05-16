Turkish Firm Celebi Aviation Moves Delhi High Court Day After Govt Revokes Security Clearance Over Nation Security Issue

New Delhi: Turkish firm Celebi Aviation, whose security clearance was revoked by the government due to national security concerns amid India-Pakistan tensions, has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) decision.

In its petition, Celebi Aviation stated that the government revoked its security clearance without prior warning. The firm expressed concern over the future of its 4,000 employees and the loss of investor confidence.

Celebi Aviation was responsible for handling ground and cargo operations at several key airports across the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Goa, Ahmedabad, Cochin, and Kannur.

However, the Aviation Security Department revoked the Turkish firm's security clearance, leading to the immediate suspension of all its services.

Action against the firm was reportedly taken following confirmed reports that Turkey had assisted Pakistan by providing surveillance and armed drones, which were used against India during the recent conflict triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack.

Celebi Aviation in its court filing termed India’s action as “Mere rhetoric of national security without elaborating upon in what manner is an entity a threat to national security is unsustainable in law.”

Celebi further mentioned that though its shareholders were registered in Turkey but its control was held by companies who don’t have Turkish incorporation or origin.

Soon after government's action against Celebi Aviation, Delhi, Mumbai among other airports suspended ties with the Turkish firm and handed services of ground operations and cargo to other ventures.

Why India took action against Turkish firm Celebi Aviation?

The action against Turkish firm Celebi Aviation comes amid nationwide anti-Turkey sentiment and boycott calls for anything related to the country after Erdogan's government assisted Pakistan with surveillance and armed drones which the Pakistani army used against India with serious intention to kill civilian population and target military establishment.

This comes amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions in wake of Pahalgam terror attack when Pakistani terrorists shot dead 26 innocent civilians who were vacationing in Kashmir on April 22. Terrorists singled out and hand picked Hindus and shot them dead in front of their wife, children and parents.

India in its response avenged the Pahalgam terror attack after it launched Operation Sindoor and bombed several terror hideouts, launchpads deep inside its territory and also in Pakistani occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing over 100 terrorists and neutralising terror infrastructure.

Pakistan instead of acting against terrorists escalated tensions with India when it launched swarm drone and missile attack, aiming to target military and civilian establishments, however, they terribly failed as a robust and advanced air defence system neutralised them. It was during this time when Pakistan used Turkish surveillance and armed drones targeting several border districts along the international border and Line of Control.