Turkman Gate Sealed, Only Mosque Committee Members Allowed to Offer Prayers At Faiz-e-Ilahi

New Delhi: Heavy security remains in place across Delhi’s Turkman Gate area on Friday, with the administration restricting movement and barring residents and outsiders from visiting the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque amid heightened tensions following the recent stone-pelting incident.

Muslims living in the violence-hit lanes said they wanted to offer prayers at the mosque but were being prevented from stepping out as narrow bylanes remained deserted, barricaded and sealed.

Rooftops and lanes are being monitored through CCTV cameras and drones, while Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel in full anti-riot gear have been deployed across the area.

Only Mosque Committee Allowed

According to the Delhi Police, only members of the mosque committee are being allowed to offer prayers at Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque. The police have denied permission to outsiders and appealed to people not to come to the mosque for Friday prayers, advising them to offer prayers at home or in nearby mosques instead.

Section 163 of the CrPC is in effect in and around the mosque. Around 1,000 police personnel, along with 10 companies of paramilitary forces and riot control squads, have been deployed in Turkman Gate and surrounding areas. The entire locality is under drone surveillance.

Arrests & High Alert

The Delhi Police said 12 accused have been arrested so far in connection with the Turkman Gate stone-pelting case, including Mohd Imran (36), a resident of Sultanpuri, marking the first arrest of an outsider.

Fifteen people have been detained for questioning, while a YouTube influencer from Jamia Nagar is being questioned. Raids continued across several parts of Delhi through the night.

The police also held a meeting with the peace committee and remained on high alert in Turkman Gate, Jamia Nagar, Chandni Mahal, Ballimaran and Jama Masjid areas. An alert has been issued over possible protests after prayers, prompting heavy deployment to prevent any law-and-order situation.

On Thursday, the police confirmed that 30 people were identified for their alleged involvement in the violence. The identification was made using CCTV footage and viral videos circulating on the social media. Police teams have launched raids at multiple locations to take the remaining suspects into custody.

A video from a police bodycam, taken before the stone-pelting, was recorded when the encroachments began to be removed. Similar videos are being viewed from police bodycams, which may have captured rioters.

In a related development, the Delhi Police are set to issue summons to Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi, asking him to join the investigation. Nadvi was present at the site shortly before the violence broke out. The police said that despite repeated requests by senior officers, he remained in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

The demolition drive was conducted near Turkman Gate, close to Ramlila Maidan, following directions from the Delhi High Court. Police said the operation was carried out in the early hours of January 7 after several coordination meetings with the members of the Aman Committee and local stakeholders to maintain peace.

A Delhi court on Thursday extended by 13 days the judicial custody of five accused in the stone-pelting case.

Link Judicial Magistrate First Class (Link JMFC) Pooja Suhag remanded all accused in 13-day judicial custody. The accused were produced before the court after one day of judicial custody. The bail pleas of all accused are listed for hearing on Friday before the court.