Turkman Gate Unrest: Intel Flagged Trouble, CCTV Confirms Violence; Delhi Police Intensify Search for YouTuber Salman

New Delhi: The Delhi Police were forewarned of potential violence ahead of the anti-encroachment drive at Delhi’s Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque near Turkman Gate after a specific intelligence alert cautioned that unrest could erupt during the demolition exercise, Republic has learnt.

Acting on the alert, a copy of which is with Republic, police from five districts were deployed in the sensitive area, a move that officials say helped contain the stone-pelting incident that broke out shortly after the drive began.

Sources told Republic that the intelligence unit had flagged the presence of anti-national elements and warned that local residents could resort to protests and violence to obstruct the civic body’s action. The alert was sent to the Delhi Police despite at least seven peace committee meetings being held with local stakeholders in the days leading up to the drive.

According to police officials, the stone-pelting was brought under control soon after the intelligence inputs were received and additional forces were rushed to the spot.

First CCTV Footage Of Violence Out

The first CCTV visuals from the site have surfaced, offering a clear glimpse into how the violence unfolded during the demolition drive.

The footage shows several people with their faces covered using masks, attempting to conceal their identities as they gather in the area. As police personnel move in to apprehend them, the masked men are seen fleeing the spot.

According to officials, the visuals are from the crucial moment when the police dispersed the crowd and pushed back the stone-pelters. However, some of the miscreants regrouped on the other side of the square and resumed hurling stones at the police force, escalating the confrontation.

Police sources said the CCTV footage was being closely analysed along with body-worn camera visuals to identify the masked stone-pelters and establish individual roles in the violence.

Search Intensified For YouTuber Salman

The Delhi Police have now intensified their search for YouTuber Salman, who is allegedly at the centre of attempts to mobilise crowds and disrupt public order through social media.

Investigators say Salman used online platforms to call upon people to gather near Turkman Gate during the demolition drive, with the apparent aim of creating unrest and obstructing the administration and police from carrying out court-mandated action.

Police sources revealed that Salman allegedly attempted to disturb communal harmony and peace by circulating messages and videos ahead of the drive. Raids are being conducted at multiple locations to trace him.

The investigation has also revealed that several influential local figures allegedly played a role in mobilising residents by circulating messages across WhatsApp groups, urging people to gather at the site. Officials believe the coordinated messaging was aimed at triggering unrest and derailing the demolition exercise.

Security Up After Violence

Security has been significantly beefed up near the mosque, where the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out the demolition drive in the early hours of Wednesday following a High Court order.

Visuals from the area showed heavy police deployment, with bulldozers clearing debris from the site. Delhi Police have identified around 30 people involved in the stone-pelting incident using CCTV footage and body-worn cameras, while multiple raids are underway to arrest the remaining suspects.

So far, five people have been arrested and police officials said further action will follow once the identification process is completed.

According to police, the demolition drive began around 1 am on January 7 on encroached land near Ramlila Maidan. Despite prior coordination with the Aman Committee and local representatives, 25-30 people allegedly began hurling stones at police and MCD officials soon after the operation commenced.

Five police personnel sustained minor injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital.

“We used minimal force to push back the crowd. The action was carried out strictly as per the High Court’s order. Once CCTV and body camera footage is analysed, strict legal action will be taken,” said DCP Central District Nidhin Valsan.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons and police said more arrests are likely.

According to reports, Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi was allegedly present at the site during the incident.

Sources claimed that Nadvi remained in the vicinity even after senior police officials requested him to leave. A video showing the Rampur MP arguing with police personnel near the mosque has gone viral. Police said Nadvi will be asked to join the investigation to clarify his presence and role.

Probe Into Hashtags & Social Media Narratives

The Delhi Police are also probing the circulation of videos and posts using hashtags such as #Delhi6 and references to Faiz Dargah, which surfaced during the demolition drive and fuelled tensions in parts of old Delhi.

Officials clarified that no religious structure was targeted and the demolition was limited strictly to unauthorised constructions on court-mandated land.

Senior police officials said the viral videos are being examined frame by frame to determine whether the content was misleading or deliberately circulated to create the impression that a mosque or dargah was under threat.

Civic authorities reiterated that the mosque remains intact, dismissing claims of damage as misinformation.

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh defended the demolition drive, stating that the MCD is committed to removing illegal encroachments as part of its “Clean Delhi” initiative.