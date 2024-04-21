Lopamudra said that despite feeling unwell she tried to carry after drinking water assuming that a glass of water would make her feel better. | Image:Facebook

Kolkata: As the scorching heatwave grips West Bengal, a distressing incident was caught on camera where a television anchor during delivering live news.

The journalist identified as Lopamudra Sinha collapsed during live news at her office stationed at the Kolkata branch of Doordarshan.

Sharing her story on Facebook, Lopamudra posted a video with the caption, “ Look Carefully.” In the video the journalist said that at that moment her blood pressure plummeted drastically during the live news broadcast, leading to her collapse. She added that despite feeling unwell she tried to carry after drinking water assuming that a glass of water would make her feel better. The caption of the video reads, “ Look Carefully.”

However, due to the news being live and the absence of a chance to hydrate herself, Lopamudra was unable to drink water until much later in the program.

As the live news began, her condition worsened, particularly during a segment covering the heatwave, which ultimately led to her blackout.

Following the incident, netizens showed their concern and support for Sinha with many expressing solidarity and wishing her a speedy recovery.

As per the weather agencies, heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in South and North 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, Jhargram, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Bankura districts.