'Two Corner Fight': TVK Announces Candidates For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls, Actor Vijay To Contest 2 Seats

New Delhi: Ahead of the high-stakes Tamil Nadu elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay released his party’s complete slate of candidates for the Assembly polls during a high-security event in Chennai on Sunday.

Emphasising a ‘people-first’ agenda, Vijay urged voters to give his party a chance as he announced the TVK candidate list for the party's electoral debut.

"Vote for whistle, it's a whistle revolution election," he said, playing up his party's poll symbol. Notably, the actor-turned-politician Vijay is making his political debut in this election with his party, TVK.

Vijay Contests From 2 Seats

In a direct challenge to the ruling party DMK, Vijay is running in Perambur and Trichy East Assembly constituency seats which currently occupied by DMK’s RD Sekar and Inigo S Irudayaraj.

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By choosing these constituencies, the actor-turned-politician is taking the fight straight to the incumbents.

Announcing the candidates, Vijay stated that it's a 2 corner fight between DMK and TVK.

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Vijay stressed that he has taken efforts to select TVK candidates. "This election is a two-cornered fight between our people's alliance and MK Stalin Sir's alliance," he said.

What he Promised?

Vijay promised not to misuse public money or indulge in corruption, and ensure women’s safety, to create a drug-free Tamil Nadu, and to maintain strict law and order.

In his public speech, he assured the citizens that he would never act against the interests of the people of this state. Unveiling an agenda for youth, what he described as "guarantee," Vijay promised, among others, a collateral-free loan guarantee up to Rs 20 lakh from Class 12 to Phd.

Vijay said, “After winning, I promise that we will never misuse public money or indulge in corruption. We will ensure women’s safety, create a drug-free Tamil Nadu, and maintain strict law and order. I assure you — we will never act against the interests of the people of this state. This is my promise. I kindly request the people of TN to give one opportunity to TVK for the welfare of Tamil Nadu...”

Ordinary backgrounds, Not Heavyweights

Further, in his address today, Vijay said this is not just an announcement of candidates' names. He emphasised that the TVK party MLAs are unlike the MLAs of other parties. They understand the struggle of the common man, the voice of the people, and protectors of the Assembly.

"This is a meeting to announce the names of the protectors of people. Our candidates are from ordinary backgrounds; they are not heavyweights. Our MLAs should not have experience of looting and illegal mining, or of assaulting journalists who question them. A DMK candidate has corruption charges against him. He went to jail and came back. You all think who he is," he said.

Veiled attack on DMK

In a veiled attack at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), he said, "The alliance we speak about (DMK) it is not a strong or natural alliance. Such alliances may not last, especially when the outcome is already known."

Key election promises

Vijay, announced a series of key election promises, stressing his vision for a drug-free and self-reliant Tamil Nadu. He also assured that all government examinations will be conducted on time without delays. Highlighting youth welfare, Vijay announced a monthly assistance of ₹4,000 for graduates and ₹2,000 for diploma holders.

TVK Candidate List for Tamil Nadu elections:

Vijay will contest elections from Perambur (Chennai) and Trichy East

General Secretary, N Anand, will contest from the T Nagar constituency

Treasurer Venkat Ramanan will contest from Mylapore

Aadhav Arjuna will contest from Villivakkam

From Kolathur VS Babu is pitted against DMK's MK Stalin

Selvam of the TVK will fight against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chepauk

Tamil Nadu polls

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the assembly ends on May 10.

The main contest is expected to be between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes DMK, Congress, and Other parties, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.