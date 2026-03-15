Updated 15 March 2026 at 09:20 IST
TVK Chief Vijay To Appear Before CBI For Questioning In Connection With Karur Stampede
TVK president Vijay will appear before the CBI on Sunday regarding the 2025 Karur stampede case, which resulted in 41 deaths. The CBI is investigating crowd management, Vijay's arrival timeline, event organization, and any risk assessments conducted.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: TVK president Vijay will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its inquiry on Sunday in connection with the 2025 Karur stampede case.
On September 27, last year, during the public outreach programme of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay in Karur, a crowd stampede occurred, resulting in the deaths of 41 people.
The Karur stampede case was transferred to the CBI from a state-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) following an order from the Supreme Court, which emphasised the need for an independent and impartial probe.
Since then, the agency has been examining the circumstances surrounding the stampede at a political event in Karur.
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The investigation continues to scrutinise various aspects of the rally, including crowd management arrangements, the timeline of Vijay's arrival, and coordination between party organisers and local authorities.
One of the key issues under scrutiny was the alleged seven-hour delay at the venue. Investigators are probing the discrepancy between the programme's scheduled start time and Vijay's actual arrival and whether the delay contributed to the crowd swelling and loss of control.
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Investigators are scrutinising documents related to permissions sought for the event and are seeking clarity on who organised the Karur programme. Within the party, the CBI is examining the organisational structure to determine responsibility for planning and execution, including who decided to hold the event in Karur and when Vijay was informed.
Another focus area is whether Vijay's team conducted any prior risk assessment in coordination with the district administration, and whether basic arrangements, such as drinking water facilities and designated entry and exit points, were provided for the crowd.
The movement of Vijay's modified caravan through the gathering is also under investigation, with the CBI examining how it passed through the dense crowd and whether there was adequate coordination with local police.
The agency is further probing when Vijay became aware of the stampede and the sequence of events that followed. Questions on the exact time of his arrival and departure from the venue are also part of the ongoing inquiry.
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Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 15 March 2026 at 09:20 IST