TVK Govt To Get Bigger Boost? 36 AIADMK MLAs Likely To Support Vijay-Led TVK: Reports

New Delhi: Just hours after Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the state’s political landscape witnessed another dramatic twist with reports suggesting that nearly 36 AIADMK MLAs are likely to extend support to the newly formed TVK government, deepening the crisis within the Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led camp.

Sources indicate that a section of AIADMK legislators has opened backchannel communication with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) following the swearing-in ceremony, amid growing unrest over EPS’ leadership and the party’s post-election strategy.

The development comes as TVK, which emerged as the single-largest party in the Assembly elections with 108 seats, managed to cross the majority mark with support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), IUML and VCK. The possible backing of 36 AIADMK MLAs could further strengthen Vijay’s numbers in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Here are the number of seats contributed by each parties:

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Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) - 107 seats

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) - 2 seats

Communist Party of India (CPI) - 2 seats

Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M) - 2 seats

Congress - 5 seats

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) - 2 seats

Meanwhile, AMMK leader T. T. V. Dhinakaran accused TVK of spreading a forged endorsement letter from his party, and he supported AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami instead. Finally, on Saturday evening, both VCK and IUML sent official letters of support to TVK, bringing Vijay's total to 120 MLAs, two more than the majority threshold.

AIADMK Rift Widens After TVK Govt Formation

According to reports, the rebellion inside AIADMK has intensified after several MLAs favoured supporting Vijay to prevent the DMK from gaining political advantage in the state. However, EPS reportedly remained unwilling to align with TVK, triggering dissatisfaction among party legislators.

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Former minister C. V. Shanmugam is believed to be among the key leaders backing the revolt against the current AIADMK leadership. The latest reports suggest that the number of MLAs willing to support TVK has now risen to 36, sparking fears of a major split within the party.

The political uncertainty has put the EPS camp under pressure at a time when AIADMK is battling both leadership questions and internal dissent after the election results.

TVK Government Gets Stronger

Vijay’s swearing-in marks a historic political shift in Tamil Nadu, ending decades of alternating dominance between the DMK and AIADMK. With more MLAs now reportedly leaning towards supporting the TVK government, political observers believe Vijay’s administration could become more stable in the coming days.