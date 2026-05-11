TVK’s Lone Woman Minister Selvi S. Keerthana Reaches Assembly Without MLA Certificate, Skips Oath-Taking

Chennai: In a minor hiccup during the ongoing swearing-in proceedings for newly elected members of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Selvi S. Keerthana, the young TVK leader and minister-designate from Sivakasi, could not take her oath as MLA on Monday.

According to sources in the Assembly, Keerthana arrived for the session but realised she had forgotten to carry her election victory certificate, a key document required for the formal oath-taking process administered by the Pro-Tem Speaker. As a result, her swearing-in as the Member of the Legislative Assembly from Sivakasi was deferred.

Keerthana, at 29 years old, is reportedly one of the youngest faces in Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s cabinet and the only woman minister in the TVK-led government. She won the Sivakasi seat in Virudhunagar district with a comfortable margin in the 2026 Assembly elections, marking her debut in electoral politics.

The incident comes just a day after the grand swearing-in ceremony where CM Vijay and several other TVK leaders, including eight other ministers, took oath. Keerthana had been slated to formally assume her role as MLA alongside other first-time legislators.

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Party sources described the episode as a “simple oversight” and expressed confidence that she would complete the formalities soon, once the necessary documents are arranged.

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