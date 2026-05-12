TVK's JCD Prabhakar Unanimously Elected As Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA JCD Prabhakar on Tuesday was unanimously elected as the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and TVK leaders displayed respect and support with folded hands as Prabakara sat in his chair.

Earlier on Monday, Prabhakar filed his nomination for the post of Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay.

The nomination filing marks a key procedural development in the formation of the new Tamil Nadu Assembly leadership structure under the TVK-led government.

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Prabhakar, who was elected from the Thousand Lights constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections, defeated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Ezhlian Naganathan.

Meanwhile, in the oath-taking ceremony of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led Tamil Nadu government, all MLAs of the State Legislative Assembly took oath as members of the House on Monday.

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Among those sworn in were prominent leaders such as Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam, and Udhayanidhi Stalin, along with Tamil Nadu ministers including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KG Arunraj and KA Sengottaiyan.

Before the swearing-in of the MLAs, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay took oath as a member of the House. The oath was administered by pro tem Speaker MV Karuppaiah.

Soon after taking the oath, Vijay signed the first set of official documents related to key poll promises and governance measures. The approvals included providing 200 units of free electricity and constituting Special Task Forces to tackle drug-related crimes and strengthen women's safety in the state.