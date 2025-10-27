TVK's Vijay To Meet Karur Stampede Victims' Families In Mahabalipuram

Chengalpattu: Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Actor Vijay will meet the family members of those who died in the Karur stampede in Mahabalipuram (Mamallapuram) on Monday. TVK leaders have started arriving at the hotel to meet the family members of the Karur stampede victims.

Arrangements have been made under the instructions of the TVK leadership, and administrators have been directed to ensure that all bereaved family members reach Chennai by tonight. The Karur stampede on September 27 claimed the lives of at least 41 people and left several people injured.

The incident took place at Velusamypuram, on the Karur-Erode Highway, after a large crowd gathered for a political rally. Among the 41 deceased, 18 were women, 15 men, five young girls, and five boys. 34 victims were from the Karur district, two each from the Erode, Tiruppur, and Dindigul districts, and one from the Salem district.

The Supreme Court of India has already ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case. A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria also ordered a three-member committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, to monitor the CBI probe and ensure that the investigation into the tragedy is independent and impartial.

A special CBI team comprising Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP) Mukesh Kumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramakrishnan, under the leadership of IPS Praveen Kumar, has started their investigation. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that a total compensation of Rs 4.87 crore has been issued to the families of victims in the stampede during TVK chief Vijay's rally in Karur.

Earlier, TVK chief Vijay said that the party has transferred an amount of Rs 20 lakh to the families of the victims. Vijay said, “We had already announced on September 28, 2025, that an amount of Rs 20 lakh had been transferred through RTGS on behalf of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on October 18, 2025, as a family welfare fund. I kindly request you to accept it as a gesture of our support and compassion.”

