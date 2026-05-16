Noida Shocker: Woman Dies 5 Months Into Marriage, Family Alleges Harassment; Husband, In-Laws Get Bail

New Delhi: The husband and mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma, the 31-year-old Noida woman who died under mysterious circumstances in Bhopal months after her marriage, have been granted anticipatory bail by a local court. Sources said the police did not oppose the bail plea during the hearing.

Twisha, who had married Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Sharma in December 2025, was found hanging at her residence earlier this week. Her death sparked allegations of harassment, domestic abuse and foul play from her family. Reports stated that she was pregnant at the time of her death.

Allegations of Harassment

Twisha Sharma’s family alleged that the 31-year-old faced continuous mental harassment from her husband and in-laws within months of her marriage. According to the family, Twisha had informed them about the distress she was facing at her matrimonial home and the alleged pressure being exerted on her.

Her father has also alleged that the in-laws, despite being educated and influential, behaved in a manner that raised suspicion after her death. The family further claimed that the household had a history of ill-treating women.

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Twisha was reportedly pregnant at the time of her death, adding further gravity to the allegations raised by her family. The family alleged that she was repeatedly pressured, accused of having an extra-marital affair and subjected to emotional abuse.

“Twisha was being harassed by her family and was accused of having an extra-marital affair. Hence, she was forced to terminate her pregnancy,” her father alleged. Her father also questioned financial transactions linked to the case and demanded a deeper investigation.

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“Investigation must be conducted upon where that money has gone after it was transferred. Why was Twisha asking for money from us then?” he said. Twisha’s family has further alleged that the handling of the investigation and legal proceedings has been suspicious from the beginning.

“The procedure is very suspicious from the very beginning. The in-laws claim to be educated, but the way they acted post her death did not seem that way,” Twisha’s father told Republic.

He alleged that the case was repeatedly transferred between judges before anticipatory bail was granted to the accused. “The case was transferred from one judge to the other, then anticipatory bail was granted,” he claimed.

“My son was attacked during the procedure. The room was filled with their lawyers. They are very powerful people. Lawyers did not help us,” Twisha’s father alleged. He further claimed that the family was not allowed to properly see Twisha’s body after her death.

The family also alleged intimidation during the legal process. “We were not allowed to see our dead daughter,” he said.

Post-Mortem Findings

Initial post-mortem findings reportedly indicated death by hanging. However, recent reports citing police sources mentioned the presence of multiple ante-mortem injuries, intensifying suspicions surrounding the case.

Twisha’s family has now demanded that a second post-mortem examination be conducted at AIIMS Delhi. “We want another post-mortem to be conducted at AIIMS Delhi,” her father said.

The family has also announced plans to challenge the anticipatory bail granted to the husband and mother-in-law before the High Court. “We will challenge the anticipatory bail in the High Court. We feel like our life is under threat,” Twisha’s father added.