Twisha Murder Case: Shocking New CCTV Footage Shows Her Husband and Two Others Carrying Her Down Post 'Suicide'

Bhopal - In a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, exclusive CCTV footage has surfaced from her matrimonial residence. The video captures Twisha Sharma walking alone up the stairs toward the terrace of the residential building.

However, in a shocking frame of events, the next few frames show husband advocate Samarth Singh, accompanied by two other individuals, carrying her back down the same staircase.

The camera further records the individuals stopping on the stairs to administer CPR to an unresponsive Twisha. The footage documents these immediate, frantic efforts to revive her on the steps before she was moved from the premises and transported to a nearby hospital, where doctors subsequently declared her dead on arrival.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Bhopal Police has seized the digital video recorder containing the footage for detailed forensic analysis.

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Twisha’s heartbreaking chats with her mother

The footage comes in the wake of mounting evidence against her husband and in-laws, especially her chats with her mother.

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In one of the communications, Twisha described a deeply oppressive environment, messaging her mother that she felt completely suffocated and trapped in her current situation.

She added in a subsequent text, “Mujhe achha nahi lag rha kisi se bhi baat karke, (I’m not liking talking to anyone).” She then requested her mother to not contact her for some time.

Twisha continued to relay her experience to her mother saying that her in-laws are ‘heartless’. Her text reads, “Ye sab bohot zyada nirdayi hai mummy. (They are very heartless, mummy. They show no mercy. They only show mercy to lower class.)”.

Just before the tragedy, Twisha mentioned to her mother that she was open to resolving the ongoing conflicts peacefully with her husband, but claimed that Samarth was uncooperative.

Her mother attempted to calm the situation, messaging her, “Are tu bhir samarth se baat kar aaj gusse se nahi ache se baat kar ya amma se baat kar (Talk to Samarth nicely or talk to your mother-in-law.)" In response, Twisha highlighted the complete indifference she faced within the household, texting back, “Amma aur Samarth dono aapas mai aise baat kar rahe hai jaise kuch hua he nahi hai. Na Amma keh rahi usse kuch na vo kuch keh raha hai. Mera mann nahi lagta ab kahin bhi. (Amma and Samarth are talking to each other as if nothing has happened.)”