CBI Recreates Twisha’s Final Moments With Samarth, Giribala Present; All Eyes On Hidden Belt Evidence

Bhopal: In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is preparing to execute a comprehensive forensic simulation to recreate the crime scene in the Twisha Sharma death probe, shifting its absolute focus to a "belt mystery" that could blow the case wide open.

The agency took key suspect Samarth back to the crime scene at Giribala Singh’s residence to meticulously reconstruct Twisha's final moments, uncovering severe discrepancies in the medical evidence and initial police handling.

The focal point of the CBI’s forensic simulation on the terrace, where Twisha was found dead, is the exact alignment of a belt, its make, and the physics of the suspension angle.

The central agency will deploy a weighted humanoid dummy to map out the physical dynamics of her tragic death, while simultaneously scheduling a high-stakes interrogation of the accused, Giribala Singh.

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The high-profile investigation, which was handed over to the central agency following intense public outrage and legal petitions alleging a systemic cover-up, has entered its most critical phase.

Investigators spent hours examining the terrace structure, measuring the height from which Twisha allegedly hanged, and cross-referencing it with a glaring anomaly: why was Twisha’s height recorded incorrectly in the initial post-mortem report?

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Investigators and specialised forensic experts plan to use a dummy meticulously calibrated to match Twisha’s exact height, weight, and physical proportions.

The simulation will be conducted at the original crime scene under identical environmental conditions to analyse fall trajectories, impact points, and physical anomalies.

By matching the mechanical data from the dummy drop against the initial post-mortem report, the CBI aims to definitively establish whether her fatal injuries are consistent with an accidental fall, suicide, or a forced, homicidal push.

The Evidentiary Gaps Exposed

The critical belt was completely hidden and never submitted to the police or medical examiners. Forensic experts inexplicably failed to probe or analyse the belt.

The CBI is treating the belt angle as the most vital piece of corroborative evidence to match the ligature marks on Twisha's body. The reconstruction seeks to test the validity of Samarth's claims.

By analysing the terrace's structural height against the exact dimensions and material of the belt, the CBI aims to determine if it was physically possible for the injuries to match Samarth's version of events, or if the scene was staged.

The investigation has raised damning questions for the local authorities who first handled the case.

Why was the belt withheld from the cops in the immediate aftermath? Why did subsequent medical examinations completely ignore the most critical piece of physical evidence required to verify suspension and ligature consistency?

As the CBI executes its comprehensive forensic simulation using these calibrated physical metrics, the focus remains entirely on breaking the wall of silence surrounding Giribala's residence.