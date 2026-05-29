Twisha Sharma Case: Former Judge Giribala, Son Samarth Sent To CBI Custody Till June 2
The special CBI court in Bhopal has sent former judge and Twisha’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh to five-day CBI custody, while also extending the custody of her son and the victim’s husband, Samarth Singh, by five days.
- India News
- 1 min read
In a major development in the Twisha Sharma death case, the special CBI court in Bhopal on Friday sent former judge and Twisha’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh to five-day CBI custody, while also extending the custody of her son and the victim’s husband, Samarth Singh, by five days. Now, both the accused will remain in the CBI custody till June 2 as investigators deepen their probe into the sensational case.
Advertisement
The latest order comes amid escalating scrutiny over the circumstances surrounding the case, which has triggered massive public attention and intense legal proceedings.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.