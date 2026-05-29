Twisha Sharma Case: Former Judge Giribala, Son Samarth Sent To CBI Custody Till June 2

In a major development in the Twisha Sharma death case, the special CBI court in Bhopal on Friday sent former judge and Twisha’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh to five-day CBI custody, while also extending the custody of her son and the victim’s husband, Samarth Singh, by five days. Now, both the accused will remain in the CBI custody till June 2 as investigators deepen their probe into the sensational case.