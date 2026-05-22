Twisha Sharma Death Case: Accused Samarth Withdraws Bail Plea, Ready To Surrender
The Madhya Pradesh High Court is considering Samarth Singh's anticipatory bail plea in a dowry death case involving Twisha Sharma. Singh withdrew his plea after objections from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued he should surrender to the investigating officer. Twisha’s father also requested a second post-mortem.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh High Court is hearing the anticipatory bail plea of lawyer-husband Samarth Singh, presided over by Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh. Twisha’s father has filed a plea to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to mother-in-law Giribala Singh, along with a similar plea by the state.
During the hearing before the Madhya Pradesh High Court, accused Samarth Singh has withdrew his anticipatory bail plea in the alleged dowry death case of Twisha Sharma.
In the Twisha Sharma death case, her husband, Samarth, has decided to withdraw his bail plea and is willing to surrender after ten days of evading authorities, as confirmed by his attorney to the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
The court is considering arguments for a second postmortem, with Twisha's mother-in-law’s lawyer opposing it since an autopsy was already conducted by AIIMS doctors. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta maintained that while the doctors’ professionalism is commendable, a second opinion can be obtained if the family feels something was overlooked.
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Giribala Singh’s lawyer also urged that the body should not be delayed in final rites to prevent decay.
Earlier, Senior Advocate Mrigendra Singh, appearing for Samarth, had sought permission for him to surrender before the trial court. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected, stating that the accused, who he described as “absconding,” should surrender before the investigating officer instead. Following the exchanges in court, Samarth Singh withdrew his bail plea.
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Additionally, the father seeks a second post-mortem for his daughter. SG Tushar Mehta and AG Prashant discuss procedural details, while Sr Adv Mrigendra represents Singh, seeking permission to surrender before the trial court, opposed by Mehta.
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